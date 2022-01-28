Ayisha Modi announces comeback on social media

Entertainment of Friday, 28 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ayisha Modi's Instagram account hacked



I have retrieved my Instagram account, Ayisha Modi



My fans reached out to me during my absence, Ayisha Modi says



Talent manager, Ayisha Modi, better known as 'She Loves Stonebwoy,' has detailed reasons for her inactiveness on Instagram after months of going mute.



According to Ayisha, she recently retrieved her Instagram account that had been hacked by unknown persons.



She suspects that the move was to silence her but not for long.



On Friday, January 28, the talent manager told her over 431,000 followers that she is back for good adding that a lot of fans reached out to her during her absence.



Ayisha Modi shared a photo that captured her in one of Stonebwoy's merchandise, a grey Bhim tracksuit. She wore an infectious smile that confirmed that she was indeed elated by the new development.



"After months of going off this platform, feeling so great to retrieve my hacked account back on this platform once again, I want to say a very big thank you to all my love ones, friends and family for the love, care and massive support, with an overwhelmed heart I am back for good and forever. I miss you all, God bless you all," she captioned the post.



Check out the photo below:



