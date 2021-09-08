Ayisha Modi, Afia Schwarzenegger trade insults over who is more beautiful

Entertainment of Wednesday, 8 September 2021

Ayisha Modi and Afia Schwarzenegger are at it again and this time around their feud is centered on who amongst them looks more beautiful.



Unlike previous times where they both throw subliminal shots at each other, the two this time around have resorted to direct attacks on social media.



It all started when Afia Schwarzenegger subjected Ayisha Modi to public ridicule after she shared a photo of the music investor with Kwaw Kese and Kofi Kinaata at an event in the USA and described her skin as ‘tie and dye left in a bucket of bleach.'



In the picture, Ayisha was captured wearing a turquoise blue blazer jacket and a matching pair of trousers.



She complimented the look with a pair of silver heels and a weave with fringes.



But Afia in her attacks, shared another picture of Ayisha Modi wearing the same outfit but this time around, she cropped her feet out and captioned it;



“I know she is coming live but VAWULENCE demands that madam evidence must show her face. I should have known all this was the Drugs Ayisha. Fellow Ghanaians forgive me for disturbing your peace. Ayisha I told you the drugs will ruin you.”



As though that wasn’t enough, Afia shared another post in which she compared Ayisha’s blue outfit to that of an unknown lady who earlier rocked a similar look.



According to Afia, Ayisha stole the ‘blue blazer’ look from the lady but couldn’t rock it to perfection.



It was in this light that Ayisha who seemed to have had enough of the insults also lunched her attacks.



She posted Afia Schwarzenegger's picture and captioned it, “The world is sometimes funny. People who look like fermented kenkey wake up to talk about beauty. Only you in this world have stretch marks on your mouth, get a seamstress to do alterations on your big mouth. #Ape. I have ended ur blackmailing career. I have dared you to bring out your father!



"That thing called Tracey Boakye whose legs are doing cross-pollination #Alanta when walking is bringing herself. Ahhh you this dirty girl who has given birth with your best friend's husband is not feeling shy. You are a disgrace to your family #Ofui. What God can do started with u and ended with me, so stop being Ungrateful. Show the world if u have sent me a momo before or fed me before. Madam East Legon rich shameless fools show the world what u fools have done for me before. If not for FUFUFUNU I never knew the poor takes care of the rich! What a disgrace of a human soul are u? Nothing u say makes sense any mpo.”



It looks like their feud will not end anytime soon.



