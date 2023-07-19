Ayisha, I will love you till I die; I swear by my mother and everything I own – Sariki 'exposed' in viral audio

Entertainment of Wednesday, 19 July 2023

One might be wondering why Ayisha Modi keeps insisting that she is romantically involved with Abass Sariki, although the latter has refuted the claim.



It appears there is more to what the public is privy to, as Ayisha, who feels scorned and dejected, has dropped evidence to back her claims that Abass Sariki is her sweetheart.



On two occasions, Abass Sariki has publicly denied ever being in an amorous relationship with her.



Abass’s second reaction to the said claims was captured in a more furious tone, and this triggered reactions from netizens and mockery from Ayisha’a detractors.



After clashing with him on TikTok, Ayisha in a bid to redeem her image, has released an audio in which someone purported to be Abass Sariki is heard professing love to her.



In the said audio, Ayisha had confronted Abass following a supposed ploy to ditch her for controversial Ghanaian singer, Ohemaa Jacky.



Here is what transpired in the audio,



Ayisha Modi: Kamel and some other people said they have realized that I am too loud for you so they have arranged Ohemaa Jacky for you.



In response, Abass, whiles denying anything of that sort, also swore by everything he holds dear that Ayisha is his one true love.



“I swear by my mother and all the kids I have, and all the things I have acquired in this world. Being with another woman is the last thing I can think of right now. I have made a lot of mistakes in life and I have corrected a lot of them.



He laughs hysterically and added, "Ayisha, I will love you till I die. I swear by my mother who birthed me. I will love you until the day I die. I will love you forever. I am not a useless person and I know what’s best for me,” he stated.



Ayisha Modi: “Thank you. But I don’t want to see anything that belongs to Jacky on your phone. This is the woman who is notoriously known for juju. She and her pastor friends roam from one fetish priest to the other.”



Listen to the audio below:







EB/SARA