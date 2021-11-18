Awe and fun as Davido grosses over US$340,000 in Twitter fundraiser

Entertainment of Thursday, 18 November 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Davido solicited funds ostensibly to clear his Rolls Royce from the port
He called on fans who had enjoyed a hit song from him to donate
Davido received million of naira from his colleagues and fans alike
By the close of day yesterday (November 17) popular Nigerian musician, Davido had received over 142 million naira by way of donations from his colleagues and fans.
The amount which is equivalent to over US$340,000 entered the musician's newly created bank account with Wema Bank in a period of less than 12-hours.
Davido had initially posted a message on Twitter ostensibly to solicit funds to clear his Rolls Royce from the port.
In what started as a joke, donations poured in from several Nigerian celebrities including the likes of Mr. Eazi, Mayorkun, Perruzi, BB Naija’s Nengi, Teni, Kizz Daniel, Zlatan, Femi Otedola, Patornking, Ckay, Naira Marley, Tiwa Savage, Don Jazzy and many others.
Other donors are believed to be his numerous fans from across the world. The mode of the donation grabbed news headlines at home and across the world.
Meanwhile, on Twitter, where all the action went down, people posted reactions from the potency of star power to what Davido will likely do with the funds.
Below are some reactions
A Ugandan cartoonist, reacted this morning to the fundraiser.
Hi @davido, I suspect you don’t need that N100M. You can send N20M to @BTDTHub and @HighImpact01 let’s train young Nigerians home and abroad per employability skills and skills for the Tech industry. This is a safe space, let’s do this, David ????????— Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) November 17, 2021
Davido didn't raise that N100m+ today. This is from years of hardwork, good vibes, contribution to the community and putting out great music.— Gossy (@gossyomega) November 17, 2021
This is why @davido is receiving so much love today.— Emmanuel Ojo (@Manofpeace1536) November 17, 2021
Warri people say na with cooperation rice dey take full pot.— Osaretin Victor Asemota (@asemota) November 17, 2021
This whole @davido birthday donation event has made me have a rethink about Nigerians. We are great people when we want to be. He has just tested his fundraising power that can be unleashed for other things ????????
