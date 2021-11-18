You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 11 18Article 1404349

Entertainment of Thursday, 18 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Awe and fun as Davido grosses over US$340,000 in Twitter fundraiser

Nigerian musician Davido Nigerian musician Davido

Davido solicited funds ostensibly to clear his Rolls Royce from the port

He called on fans who had enjoyed a hit song from him to donate

Davido received million of naira from his colleagues and fans alike

By the close of day yesterday (November 17) popular Nigerian musician, Davido had received over 142 million naira by way of donations from his colleagues and fans.

The amount which is equivalent to over US$340,000 entered the musician's newly created bank account with Wema Bank in a period of less than 12-hours.

Davido had initially posted a message on Twitter ostensibly to solicit funds to clear his Rolls Royce from the port.

In what started as a joke, donations poured in from several Nigerian celebrities including the likes of Mr. Eazi, Mayorkun, Perruzi, BB Naija’s Nengi, Teni, Kizz Daniel, Zlatan, Femi Otedola, Patornking, Ckay, Naira Marley, Tiwa Savage, Don Jazzy and many others.

Other donors are believed to be his numerous fans from across the world. The mode of the donation grabbed news headlines at home and across the world.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, where all the action went down, people posted reactions from the potency of star power to what Davido will likely do with the funds.

Below are some reactions

