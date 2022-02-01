Awards are not my biggest trophy – Diana Hamilton

Entertainment of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Multiple award-winning gospel musician, Diana Hamilton, has disclosed that awards are not the biggest trophy in her music career.



According to her, she appreciates awards very much, however, the real trophy to her is when she sees her works impacting people’s lives positively.



“It is very important for us to say that it is for the fact that we are human that we appreciate awards but for me, my biggest award or trophy is something like what the listener just said about taking my advice on the decent dressing. It is when someone says that my song has been a blessing unto them”, she said.



Diana Hamilton said this in an interview with Doctar Cann on Happy FM’s Showbiz Xtra.



Diana continued, “It is when someone turns up at an event holding a baby and says it is by the grace of God that they’re carrying this child. For me, that is like a medal or a band on my shoulder that encourages me to carry on”.