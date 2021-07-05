Award schemes in Ghana have their favourites – Wendy Shay asserts

Entertainment of Monday, 5 July 2021

• Wendy Shay has described as ‘bias’, the nature of some award schemes in Ghana



• According to her, she did not involve herself in the 2021 VGMAs because she knew she would not win



• She likened the operations of award schemes in Ghana to the two main political parties; NPP and NDC



Popular Ghanaian singer, Wendy Shay has established that award schemes in the country have lost their relevance.



According to her, most deserving artistes are usually side-lined because the organizers rather present the awards to their favourites.



Stating reasons for her absence at the 22nd edition of the VGMAs, Wendy emphatically stated that she did not want to waste her time, especially when she knows would not be awarded.



Describing the VGMA awards as a ‘fruitless venture’, the 'shay on you' crooner said although she was nominated, she didn’t bother soliciting votes from her fans.



“We have two types of artistes in Ghana. These are artistes in the industry and industry artistes. For instance, I am an industry artiste. There are some group of artistes that the industry loves so much, they pamper them at any given chance. Even if they don’t deserve some awards, they will be given. With someone like me for instance it has to be very obvious that I will be given an award before I am given. For instance, in recent times I have worked very hard despite the pandemic and as such, I deserved to be acknowledged at the VGMAs but I knew I wouldn’t be given because the board had their favorites,” she stated in an interview with Sammy Flex monitored by GhanaWeb.



The Rufftown Records signee said VGMA and 3Music Awards are both the same just like National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“Although they are all doing well, they are the same. They are like NPP and NDC,” she observed.



Wendy Shay was nominated for the 'Afrobeats song of the year' with her 'Emergency' song. She was also nominated for the 'Hip-hop song of the year' category with her feature on Eno Barony's 'Enough, is Enough'.



