Award schemes destroying morale of Ghana film industry - Movie maker

Entertainment of Saturday, 21 May 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Some people are of the view the Ghana movie industry is on a verge of collapse due to the inability of the industry to churn out quality movies to catch up with other industry players from different countries.



But, some moviemakers in Ghana disagree with the assertion blaming it on the nature of the awards scheme in the country.



Filmmaker, Pascal Aka, made a shocking revelation on THE ZONE with Maame Animwaa on STARR FM, describing the movie awards scheme in Ghana as “bogus”.



He said, after winning 8 awards from the Ghana movie awards and 6 from the Golden movie awards, both awards schemes are yet to provide him with his award plagues.



In an interview, he stated that “out of the 14 awards I won, we have not received any of the plaques. Both Ghana Movie Awards and Golden Movie Awards did not give us our plaques after all this time. What they’ve done is, that they helped destroy the morale of our film industry. I feel awards are something to help artists thrive to do better in their films."



He further added “the thing is if you’re an award show and you don’t give awards you’re fraud. That’s all I can say."



Also, he stated that he has tried several means of reaching the organizers of these award shows from sending emails to sending texts on WhatsApp etc but all these led to nothing because they have stopped replying to him.



The film-maker churned out these opinions on Wednesday, 18th of May 2022 on ‘THE ZONE’ with Maame Animwaa after winning his recent award at just ended Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards on his movie “THE GOLD COAST LOUNGE" on the “BEST SOUNDTRACK" category starring Alphonse Menyo, Adjetey Anang, Zynnell Zuh, Raquel and a host of many others.



Some popular Ghanaian actors such as Yvonne Okro, Van Vicker, and Yvonne Nelson have petitioned the government to pay attention on revamping the sorry state of the Ghanaian movie industry but it looks like all these calls or interventions have fallen on deaf ears.