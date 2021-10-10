Avonsige shoots first-ever Ghanaian fashion film

Movies of Sunday, 10 October 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

Ghanaian owned and managed fashion brand Avonsige shot the first-ever fashion film produced in Ghana.



The fashion film titled "The Mother Land Project" is the first of its kind in Ghana. The (3) three years deep-rooted fashion brand owned by an avid entrepreneur called Augustina Ayinemi Avonsige and her creative team embarked on a 4-day journey from the capital – Accra to Bolgatanga. They made stops at relevant tourist sites to capture the beauty of nature in still pictures and motion visuals of models adorned in her collection.



To promote our culture and fabrics, Avonsige creates attention-grabbing concepts and designs for fashion enthusiasts across the globe with the two main national fabrics locally woven and made here in Ghana – the smock and kente fabric. These high-end custom-made gowns are infused with the above-mentioned fabrics to give it originality and a sense of uniqueness.



The confidence that one feels in being adorned in an original costume and the flamboyance of these fabrics on the skin of patrons could pass as the foremost reason they patronize Avonsige. Albeit the above, the comfort these masterpiece fabrics come with is awe-inspiring. A reason more to choose the brand.



Avonsige is redefining originality and creativity by using local textiles to make exquisite white-inspired wedding gowns that do not only stand out from the pack but promote Ghanaian fabrics.



The C.E.O mentioned in an interview that, "The motherland is a short fashion film that showcases bridal couture pieces carefully crafted and inspired by the diversity of culture and lifestyle of the Ghanaian people. We are not just making clothes, but aiming to promote made-in Ghana fabric, tourism, and fashion.”



Touching on the need to travel 12 hours plus to shoot, she explained, "We want to connect and enrich our masterpieces with nature as it gives it more sentimental values and to highlight the fabric manufacturing industry, the inspiration behind certain fabric colours and patterns.”



“Creating masterpieces with the Kente and Smock is one thing, but taking these masterpieces back to their communities of origin will go a long way to inspire and encourage the local weavers to feel included and to do more. The reason we travelled to Bonwire and Bolgatanga,” she ended.



The name Avonsige which means destined for greatness is indeed propelling the team to achieve higher feats. This is evident, as the brand is not only concerned with the fabrics, but goes further to involve the producers, their communities, and also the vulnerable in society.



Each year, the team organizes the 'Avonsige Runway For A Cause' event where they re-make collections from their runway shows into children’s clothes which is the reason why they never sell their collections from the runway. They also donate to the needy and orphans in the rural areas. Also, on December 26th there is a party and a children's fashion show for the kids to model in their new clothes.



As an add-on, at the start of an academic year, the fashion house raises funds to make new uniforms for some deprived kids in selected local communities in Ghana to support their education. Its palpable Avonsige is a human and future-centred brand.



The Avonsige brand started with T-Shirt printing after she graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and gained prominence after her enrollment at Riohs Originate in 2016 to polish up. Avonsige is poised to make a difference.



Their goal to be original and unique is tied to every facet of fashion, culture, and lifestyle. Fueled by having the eye for creativity and giving the prestigious made-in Ghana fabrics the chance to make a difference in the world of fashion. Avonsige does not only make white-inspired garments that are second to none but also promoting, protecting and selling Ghanaian originality to the world.



The C.E.O concluded the chit-chat by detailing how the concept of the short film came about saying’ “In 2019 during the inception of Covid-19, I couldn’t just stay home and do nothing so I started developing the idea for the film and in May 2021 we set out to bring it to life. It has been a tiring and inspiring journey travelling around Ghana and doing some site seeing while working. You need to come and watch this film. It's ready and we will announce a premiere date soon.”