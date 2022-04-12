Avoid marriages with strings attached – Counselor

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 12 April 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

An Accra-based marriage and relationship counselor Kwaku Adumatta, has advised women to desist from going into marriages out of family obligations or circumstances.



“People must understand that marriage must not be premised on any condition or family circumstances,” he stated adding that there are instances where women accept marriage proposals because their families want to show gratitude to the man’s family for one help or the other.



He advised women to make wise decisions if they fall prey to some of these marriages with strings attached.



Mr. Adumatta gave this advice on the back of the tragic death of Nigerian gospel artiste, Osinachi Nwachukwu, known for the hit song “Ekwueme” who was allegedly beaten to death by her husband in an abusive marriage.



Speaking on the midday news on Accra 100.5FM, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, he warned that “you don’t go into marriage when there is a condition”.



He further cautioned women to know that their lives matter when they find themselves in abusive relationships, hence, whenever they feel threatened in a relationship, they should quickly report to the police or a prominent person in the family.



According to the late Nigerian artiste sister, Favour Made, the singer died as a result of a cluster of blood in her chest after her husband, Peter Nwachukwu kicked her.



“The husband, Mr. Peter Nwachukwu hit her with his leg on the chest…she fell down and he took her to the hospital but he did not even tell us. It was her friend who lives in Ebonyi state that called her twin sister,” the late singer’s sister told Vanguard Nigeria in an interview.



“Before now, we told her to come out of the marriage, we told her that they are not divorcing, that it’s just separation. But she felt that God is against divorce.”



The sister also disclosed that the singer’s husband had been abusing her since they got married.



The singer, despite the advice from her family to separate from her husband, believed her husband would change.



Mr. Peter Nwachukwu has been arrested.