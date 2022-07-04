Avoid TikTok, promote songs organically - Kofi Kinaata urges colleagues

Entertainment of Monday, 4 July 2022

Highlife singer, Kofi Kinaata has urged his colleagues in the music industry to avoid using social media platform, TikTok to promote their music.



He has rather suggested they allow their songs to grow organically.

Speaking to Graphic Showbiz, the ‘Crusade’ singer explained that although TikTok makes songs popular and trend in a short while, all the hard work and creativity of a musician is equated to the amount of money they can pay to their TikTok promoters.



This he believes cuts short the actual benefit an artiste is supposed to get from their hard work and music.



“Making a hit song is like a fruit. It is not healthy when you force it to ripe. Instead of musicians promoting these songs organically, they turn to ‘short cuts’. They are forced to pay influencers to make their songs trend. And the influencers also do it just for the cash so after a few months when another song is released, they take money to promote it too,” he explained.



Kofi Kinaata added that TikTok influencers incessantly abuse the social media platform. He noted that most TikTok influencers are all about making money with their platform without paying attention to the content they actively promote.



He said, “I think TikTok influencers are, however, not helping the purpose of the platform since they promote a song they are paid for. Thus content is not considered often. Setting the agenda for a song to trend rather becomes a priority”.



The ‘Susuka’ singer is not alone in this. Highlife singer, Fameye is of the view that promoting songs on TikTok kills the longevity of songs.



“I have no issues with my fans performing my songs on TikTok but I won’t pay an influencer to do it and that is why I find it quite interesting when some of my colleagues feel they are way ahead just because their songs are trending on that platform,” he said







