Auntie Muni was probably given the wrong medication at the first hospital – Son speaks

Entertainment of Monday, 8 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arafat, the son of popular Waakye seller, Hajia Imoro Muniratu (Auntie Muni), has recalled some events that led to his mother’s death.



A few days ago, Hajia Muni, who was known for her delectable waakye dishes was confirmed to have passed away.



She died at age 72 on January 4, after succumbing to a brief illness at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) in Accra.



Speaking on his mother’s demise in a recent interview on Asaase radio, Arafat said what started as a mere leg pain escalated during their first hospital treatment.



Narrating what took place at the said hospital, Arafat strongly suspects that his mother was given the wrong medication, as her condition worsened and never got better till she died.



He said efforts to further salvage the situation after she was taken to the second hospital, the University of Ghana Medical Center (UGMC) weren’t fruitful.



“Mummy was sick, she was complaining of leg pain so we took her to the SSNIT hospital. I think they were giving her a wrong medication. Her condition got complicated and worsened.



"Later she was calling for discharge and when we finally did, we saw that thing escalated two days later. We then rushed her to the UGMC and then they were managing her until she passed away,” he retorted.



How Ghanaians including high profile personalities mourned Auntie Muni



Scores of Ghanaians took to Twitter to express shock and grief over the death of Auntie Muni.



She was eulogized for her dedication to feeding thousands of Ghanaians for several years through the waakye business.



Vice President Bawumia and Former President Mahama joined the tons of sympathizers that mourned the astute waakye seller on social media, when the news of her death broke.







EB/BB