Augustine Adjei was not the biological father of Afia Schwarzenegger - Nana Tornado alleges

Entertainment of Thursday, 27 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nana Tornado levels allegations against Afia Schwar



Ghanaian actor, Nana Tornado has called out actress Afia Schwarzenegger for deceiving Ghanaians with the death of her father, Augustine Adjei, who he claims is not her biological father.



Nana Tornado, the former best friend of Afia Schwar has alleged that she confessed to him years ago that the man the public knows as her father is just the boyfriend of her mother.



"He is not her real father," Tornado claimed in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb with Cindy Cash.



"Afia Schwarzenegger's father is not dead. I have always maintained that that man is not Afia's father. This is no news, I have said on various platforms that the man isn't her biological father. I am not saying this because of my fight with her. She confirmed this to me, but if she lied then what I also have is not the truth.



"She personally told me that the man who is currently dead is not her real father. She said he was the boyfriend of her mother. She confessed to me that she was only supporting the man because of her mother," Nana Tornado is quoted to have said.



He added that Ghanaians should not fall for Afia's striking resemblance with her late father.



Tornado again made some derogatory comments about the actress and her parents.



Nana Tornado famed for his role in the TV series 'Afia Schwarzenegger' argued that he is not making these revelations based on their sour relationship, he only wants to expose the actress.



According to him, Afia Schwarzenegger only wants public sympathy.







"So based on what she told me, I will say her father is not dead but truth be told, she never introduced me to her real father but I know he lives at Atonso. She didn't really speak about her biological father when we were friends but she claimed that it was the late man that took care of her as a child," he added.



On Monday, January 19, the actress broke the sad news of her father's demise and established that she is broken. As earlier reported, Afia requested prayers for her father who had been battling with illness for months.



"My hero has gone to be with the Lord. Rest in peace Daddy...I'm lost," she announced the death of her 83-year-old father.



Watch the interview below:











