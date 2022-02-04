Auditions for Ghana Gospel Music Icon Reality show set for March 5

Entertainment of Friday, 4 February 2022

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

The organizers of the annual Ghana Gospel Music Icon Reality show have announced preparations to commence auditions for the maiden edition of the reality show.



Ghana Gospel Music Icon Reality show is a singing competition Reality show with the primary objective of spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ through music.



The organizers feel it is important to acknowledge the talents of the youth and help them nurture it for future use, hence the term ‘Ghana Gospel Music Icon Reality show’.



The goal of the reality is to entertain and educate the TV audience and inspire and unearth the music passion hidden in the youth. It is a strictly urban and contemporary gospel reality show.



The show which will involve the eviction of contestants from the show is expected to last for eight weeks.



The contestants would go through weeks of gruelling weekly performances and an eviction till the winner emerges.



Being organized by Lightway Church of God in Christ (LCGC) in California, USA, the audition for reality show will take place on March 5 at the Sunlodge Hotel, Tesano behind the Shell Filling Station Accra.



“The competition is not open to professional singers”. One of the organizers said. According to the organizers, audition forms are available at the Airport Shell and Sunlodge Hotel.



They urged upcoming gospel artists, aged 18 years and above who can sing and dance, have style, talent, determination and drive to seize this golden opportunity to be part of the reality show.



The reality show operates with a panel of judges, all music industry professionals of repute tasked with identifying talented singers with vocal dexterity, and ultimately determining who is crowned with the prestigious title of “Ghana Gospel Music Icon”.



The event promises to be one of the most interesting, entertaining and educative reality shows, to groom the talents of young men and women to become Gospel icons.

The reality show is powered by Lightway Productions.