Audition for maiden edition Makeup and Hair Show Africa slated for November 5

Fashion of Saturday, 30 October 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

November 5, 2021, has been billed as the date for the audition of contestants of the first ever make up reality show dubbed Makeup and Hair Show Africa.



The program which is a brainchild of Innerworks Creative seeks to provide a platform for talented makeup artists and hairstylists to wow Ghanaians and to a larger extent Africans with their talent.



The show sets out to discover potential and existing makeup artists, hairstylists and beauticians to showcase their talents and skill.



The show has been detailed to last 13 weeks, during which various task will be handed to the contestants with winners awarded for each task.



Like every other reality show, there will be evictions which will be determined by the general public and a panel of judges who share decades of experience and expertise in the beauty field.



Speaking during the launch earlier this year, madam Cynthia Afia Kwofie, Chief Executive of Inner Works Creation said that the maiden makeup reality show will enhance the beauty of women by teaching them some basics in the use of makeup.



“Following the rising desire of young ladies/men to become makeup artists, we decided to develop this competition and with some top-notch makeup professionals who have decided to come on board to help these up and coming make-up artists by giving them exposure among many other benefits,” she said.



The Ashanti Region version of the audition has been scheduled for November 13, 2021 in Kumasi.