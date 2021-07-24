Audiomack activates Audiomack monetization program across the globe

Entertainment of Saturday, 24 July 2021

Source: Audiomack

Preeminent artist-first music streaming platform, Audiomack continues to level the playing field for independent artists by making its direct monetization program, The Audiomack Monetization Program (AMP), available worldwide on four continents.



It is now open in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Mexico (LATAM), India (South Asia), Trinidad, Tobago, Haiti, and Europe.



Due to the power and ease of AMP, Audiomack stands out as “the only streaming service to directly pay artists with no third-party.”



Authenticated creators are paid instantly through the backend of

the digital streaming provider, setting a precedent worldwide with the global launch of AMP.



It allows creators to immediately access streaming revenue to benefit their careers. There’s nothing like it on any other DSP.



Last year, AMP opened up to authenticated creators in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada.



Some of the most influential artists of today have utilized AMP as a stepping-stone to critical mass.



In its initial beta phase in 2019, the program attracted future superstars such as Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Durk, and Flume to name a few. They each adopted the program and leveraged it in order to reach the Audiomack community and beyond.



These artists and many more have benefited immensely from the beta, and their success speaks to the power of AMP.



The first step in direct monetization is authentication. Operating with complete transparency and democratizing music like never before, creators may apply for authentication now.



Requirements are at least two uploads and 1,000 plays. To learn more about authentication and how to apply, click here.



To learn more about the benefits of AMP, the importance of monetization, and information about the program and how to apply, click here.