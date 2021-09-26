Atsu Koliko’s verse was removed from ‘Asem Sebe’ - Scooby Selah

Entertainment of Sunday, 26 September 2021

One of the most respected figures in Ghana’s Hip-life history, Fiifi Selah formerly known as Scooby Selah says the original ‘Asem Sebe’ by Obrafour had a third verse from another artiste.



The song which was recorded at the studios of Zapp Mallet was initially supposed to feature Mensah but because he had to travel out of the country, Obrafour had to settle for Scooby Selah.



Scooby Selah also known as the lyric bank revealed that when he got into the recording booth, he did a hot first verse, Obrafour did the 2nd verse and Atsu Koliko recorded the outro and 3rd verse.



In an interview on the Friday Nyte Myx aired on Y97.9FM and hosted by TJDJ, Scooby Selah revealed, “Obrafour’s verse was very short as compared to ours and Atsu Koliko spat some real heavy and dope bars. Anyone who listened to the original track would’ve thought it was a Th4kwages track.”



According to Scooby Selah, he was at Sky when he heard the song had been released and kept telling people both he and Atsu Koliko were on song, and urged his friends and all he knew to listen to it. “We played the song and my verse came and I kept telling people to keep calm and wait on Atsu’s verse but that never happened.”



It was then that Scooby Selah came to the realization that Obrafour only needed an intro for the track and not so much an outro. “Atsu is that cool guy and only made jokes about why his verse was not featured on the track. He was like Obrafour was scared he would’ve outshone him on the song. Truth be told Atsu’s bars were tight. He even used the verse for one of his songs.”



Scooby Selah indicated that his verse on the ‘Asem Sebe’ track was meant to be used on a Th4kwages project “but I decided to go all out on Asem Sebe because the verse suited the song,” he added.