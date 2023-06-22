Assin North by-election: No amount of propaganda will win NDC the seat – Agya Koo

Entertainment of Thursday, 22 June 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Popular Kumawood actor, Alex Kofi Adu wisely known as Agya Koo is cautioning the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) that irrespective of the propaganda they have rolled out in the Assin North Constituency, the seat will never revert to them.



He has also mounted a spirited defense for President Akufo-Addo over attempts by his political opponents to use the controversial lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning(LGBTQ+) for political capital.



He accused leading members of the NDC of engaging in propaganda against President Akufo-Addo and the NPP over claims they are seeking for more numbers in parliament to throw out the legalization of the LGBTQ+ bill, describing the claims as baseless.



Some leading members of NDC have hinted that Parliament will throw out LGBTQ if NPP wins the Assin North parliamentary seat.



Speaking in an interview with AMBASSADOR TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Agya Koo emphasized that the good people of Assin North Constituency will vote massively for NPP due to development projects in the constituency by President Akuf-Addo and the NPP.



“Ambassador, Come to Assin North and witness asphalt roads, markets, schools and ongoing developmental projects by NPP and Nana Addo. The people of Assin North are ready to say thank you to NPP and Nana Addo with their votes” Agya Koo told Osei Kwadwo.



According to Agya Koo, “NDC propaganda against President Akufo-Addo and NPP over LGBTQ will never give them victory in Assin North”



“Ghanaians are aware that President Akufo-Addo and NPP will never accept LGBTQ so NDC members are just spreading propaganda to win sympathy votes in Assin North but they will never succeed” Agya Koo explained



“I don’t understand why members of NDC think the people of Assin North will vote for propaganda over development. They have witnessed the good work of Nana Addo and NPP in the constituency.



"If NPP wins the Assin North seat, the constituency will witness more developmental projects because the Parliamentary candidate for NPP in Assin North will team up with the government to ensure more developmental projects in the constituency.”