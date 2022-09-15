Ask my management why I am not producing any songs - Krymi to critics

Entertainment of Thursday, 15 September 2022

Highly Spiritual Music signee, Henry Nuamah, popularly known as Krymi, has asked people who want to know why he hasn’t released a song in a while to ask his management.



In an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, the ‘Dw3’ hitmaker stated that people attack him for not releasing new songs but when the right question is to ask his management if indeed he hasn’t composed any songs.



“I wish people will ask Kaywa instead of Krymi. Let me explain why, Krymi is an artiste signed under Highly Spiritual Music, so, it means that if Krymi will release any song, it had to come under Highly Spiritual music.



“So, it should tell you that, it is not that Krymi doesn't have music or he is not releasing any music. If Krymi has music, then, the release has to come from the management.



“I will appreciate that people wouldn't attack the artiste, but they would rather confirm whatever situation it is from the management and they will properly explain,” he said.



He also added that, although news has circulated about his dormancy in the music industry, he is a great artiste, adding that there is more time for him to improve himself.



“Krymi is a great artiste, it has been a gradual process for Krymi in terms of new song releases among other things. There is so much room for improvement but Krymi is still a good artiste,” he added.







