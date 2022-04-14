Ask 2Face to get a vasectomy – Annie Idibia told

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Annie Idibia offered solution to husbands ‘childbearing spree’



Annie Idibia opens up on her husband's extramarital affairs



Annie Idibia laments over her husband's infidelity



Following 2Face’s past record of consistently bearing kids outside his marriage, a popular media personality, Shade Ladipo, has asked Annie Idibia to convince her husband to undergo a vasectomy.



Popular Nigerian musician, 2Face, currently has two baby mamas and 5 kids besides the two kids he has with his wife, Annie Idibia.



Pero Adeniyi, his first baby mama, bore him three children and has remained constant in his life for nearly two decades.



His second baby mama, Sumnbo Adeoye nee Ajaba, also bore him two kids, whiles his legally-wedded wife, Annie Macaulay, an actress, bore him two children.



Being the first woman in 2Face’s life, Annie, who has been in the picture prior to her husband’s sexual escapades with other women, recently disclosed how badly she has been affected.



Annie, in a newly released Netflix series, ‘Young Famous and African,’ painfully narrated how she had to endure her husband’s continuous infidelity and ‘childbearing spree’ outside their marriage.



It was in this light that a popular Nigerian media personality took to social media to advise Annie on what to do to prevent any future re-occurrence.



“I love you Annie so now would be a great time to ask 2Face to get a vasectomy. I mean there are enough kids in the mix,” she wrote.



Watch the posts below:







