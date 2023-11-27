Asiedu Nketiah, Piesie Esther and other celebrities spotted at Nacee’s concert

Entertainment of Monday, 27 November 2023

Ghanaian gospel singer, Nana Osei also known as Nacee’s much-awaited “KAVOD” concert took place in Accra with some celebrities and prominent politicians gracing the occasion in a grand style.



Nacee thrilled attendees with his spectacular performance and ministration which made the auditorium buzz with songs as people sang along with him.



Some of the notable political personalities spotted include; the chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, former deputy general secretary of the NDC, Peter Boamah Otokunor and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the Ghana Digital Centres (GDCL).



Renowned personalities who were spotted from the entertainment industry include; gospel artistes, Piesie Esther, Empress Gifty, Sonnie Badu and Shatta Wale’s manager, Sammy Flex were present as well.



Nacee’s concert dubbed “KAVOD” took place at the National Theatre on Sunday, November 26, 2023, where the gospel singer sang his songs to thrill the attendees and make the presence of God felt in their lives.



The event came to a successful end after lots of people joined him to worship and express their gratitude to God. Prior to his performance, a play about his life was staged. The play featured Clemento Suarez, Foster Romanus, Delong, among others.



