‘Ashikele’: George Jahraa argues Ghanaians don’t like songs that advise

Entertainment of Thursday, 13 July 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Highlife singer George Jahraa has strongly argued that Ghanaians prefer dance music to songs that address social ills and suggest remedies.



Indeed “there are times for making songs that advise people,” he noted but swiftly bemoaned that: “Ghanaians – I’ve personally studied them – they don’t like it when you advise them in music.”



He cited how Do Ne Bi (Love Must Be Mutual), on his Yaw Burger album, in spite of its “very nice music and good advice,” was sidelined by the public for a dance song called Ashikele.



“Ah, what is going on?" he recalled wondering.



He was bewildered the more because “Honourable Mark [Okraku Mantey]” then a media and music executive “was actively promoting the song but no one liked it.”



On the other hand, he said, “Within one month, the song Ashikele was everywhere.”



The Highlife star gave the impression not much creative effort was used for composing the song.



“Ah, we used to have fun with this song sitting in a cocoa farm in Sefwi,” he said.



The surprising success of Ashikele, he said, taught him that: “All Ghanaians want is a dance beat. Give them something to dance to.”



Stressing his observation, he cited witnessing how audiences at various events sit unbothered “when mid-tempo songs are played” until “the DJ plays hot songs like” Kizz Daniel’s Buga.



“They don’t understand it but when it’s played, the audience are even ready to somersault,” he said.



He named other songs that have foreign and unfamiliar words but lure Ghanaians to ecstatic dancing: Meiwey’s Zoblazo, Magic System’s Premier Gaou and Ramatoulaye Decale’s Alhaji.



It is necessary to make music like this because “this is show business and we’re businessmen,” he said.



“When we make the music, we want people to buy it [physically] and online,” he explained on Accra-based DL FM.



George Jahraa buttressed his point again mentioning that “my brother” Daddy Lumba (DL) when he received an award for his megahit Aben Wo Ha, famously declared: “I now know what you people like.”



Other songs of Lumba’s had relatively been ignored in this same season but Aben Wo Ha had the public’s attention, he argued.



Jahraa said he once witnessed how thrilled a church congregation was when Lil Win's Ladder was played for them. Later, the church bassist informed him it is what draws the numbers, especially the youth, to church, so they stick to it.



Even "Moses hitmaker AB Crenstil once said: 'I'm not the one to advise you. Mine is to make music, so dance'," he noted.



He said making just one song with established “producers like Kaywa and Appietus” could cost one about "GHS20,000.00" apart from the music video's budget and since he does not want losses but profits, he has resolved to do what the people want only.



“If you want advice, go to the Bible or Quran, I’m only a musician,” he said.



Finally, Jahraa playfully cautioned: “If anyone dares to take me to the studio, they will hear [explosive] words because now I know what you like”.