Ashantis have proven themselves as the best funeral organizers - Afia Schwarzenegger

Entertainment of Monday, 14 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Afia buries her father in Kumasi



God bless Ashantis for supporting me, Afia Schwarzenegger



Afia claims to have spent GH¢200,000 on father's funeral



Actress Afia Schwarzenegger has declared the Ashanti ethnic group as the overall best funeral organizer in Ghana, days after the burial of her late father, Augustine Adjei.



According to Afia, the Ashantis are best known for organizing a befitting burial for men and women who lived a good life while alive.



She added that this is the reason why her father was honoured with a huge turnout at his final funeral rites last Saturday.



The controversial presenter made this declaration on her Instagram page on Monday, March 14, 2022.



The controversial actress and comedienne disclosed that her enemies were put to shame as she was able to put together a 'big' funeral for her beloved father which she claims cost her GH¢200,000.



To this, she has thanked Asanteman and the entire country for holding her down with their presence as well as cash donations.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb on her verified Instagram account, a 'grateful' Afia Schwar who was still in her mourning cloth thanked all and sundry, especially her tribe for gracing the funeral which was held at the KNUST poolside in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.



"Asanteman, I want to offer this special appreciation to you. Dear God, what a massive turnout. Someone organized a party but nobody turned out at the event but that was not my case.



"Asanteman has proven that we have a culture and also we organize the best funerals. We know how to bid farewell to our elders. This cannot be compared to the 'our day' that was thrown for an Alhaji at Gbawe. This is a standard funeral, this was big...May God bless Asanteman, I thank you all. Thank you Ghana and all well-wishers abroad," said the actress.



The likes of the Chief of Staff, Frema Osei-Opare, Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Fadda Dickson, Dr. Kwaku Oteng among others donated monies to aid with the funeral expenses.



Watch Afia's video below:



