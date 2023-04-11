Ashanti Region enjoys Easter 2.0 with YFM’s Ankaase Lakeside Party

Entertainment of Tuesday, 11 April 2023

Source: YFM

Hundreds of ravers turned up to have a good time at the 2023 edition of the YFM Ankaase Lakeside Party in the Ashanti Region.



Ghana’s foremost urban radio, YFM (102.5 FM - Kumasi) as part of the Easter festivities organized the Ankaase Lakeside Party for the people of the Ashanti Region to unwind.



The Ankaase Lakeside Party which has become an annual affair, saw hundreds of people from all walks of life joining the YFM team to have fun and also engage with their favourite on-air personalities.



There was no shortage of music as patrons were serenaded by homebred Ghanaian greats from the Ashanti Region, and danced the day into the night.



The young and new face of Ashanti Region music, Kwaku Flick was in full entertainment mode as he took patrons on a wilding journey, delivering back to back hits and putting up an enthusiastic stage performance like never before. Patrons who were equally impressed by his performance were seen dancing to his tunes with some attempting to join him on stage. It was simply a sight to behold and one which has raised the bar for entertainers in the region.



The vibe was not going to drop anytime soon and was elevated by another unbeatable performance by rapper Strongman.



Strongman as always proved he is one of the greatest and few remaining rap greats in the country. His showmanship was on another level as he set the stage and crowd on fire. One could literally hear the crowd singing along with him in the Ankaase enclave, and this will forever remain a cherished memory of ravers.



Yaa Pono put on an electrifying performance when he mounted the stage, dropping hit after hit with patrons dancing and signing along joyously. It was simply a sight to behold and experience for oneself. Patrons could not just get enough of his performance and kept asking for more. Ponobiom who was also energized by the crowd’s vibe could simply not stop and gave them nothing but the best.



Patrons rated the Ankaase Lakeside Party as one of the best ever, describing the event as money well spent.



“The bar has been set high and we will always keep raising it higher. The YFM brand is synonymous to entertainment and we will keep producing quality content and organizing ground breaking events to entertain our stakeholders.



The Ankaase Lakeside Party is one of our first events for the year 2023 and we have much more in store for our audience. We are just getting started,” Head of the YFM Triangle Osei Kuffour shared.



He also sent out a heartfelt appreciation to patrons and sponsors alike who played a huge role in the success of the YFM Ankaase Lakeside Party.



The 2023 YFM Ankaase Lakeside Party was sponsored by; Puma drink and Freedom beer from KCL and Flex condom and lubrica from SFH.