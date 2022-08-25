Ashaiman residents hail Stonebwoy for cleaning their choked gutters

Entertainment of Thursday, 25 August 2022

Residents of Ashaiman have hailed dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, for joining them to clean up their chocked gutters ahead of his 'Ashaiman to Da World Festival.'



In a video shared by blogger, Sammy Kay on August 25, 2022, the 'Activate' artiste was seen clothed in a grey jumpsuit, white t-shirt, and a wellington boot while carrying a shovel, and arrived to help clean the town.



Sammy Kay captioned his post, “Leadership by example.. @stonebwoy and the Municipal Chief Executive of Ashaiman led a massive drive to clean up the town ahead of this year's Ashaiman to the World concert.”



The artiste's presence during the clean-up had many of the Ashaiman inhabitants screaming and hyping him up.



Stonebwoy with all the love he was shown, quickly went straight to work.



He jumped into the sewage gutter and started digging out bottles and waste that had turned dark.



This comes after the Burniton Music Group CEO, in a flyer posted on his social media handles indicated that his Ashiaman to the World Concert will hit the streets of Ashaiman on September 3rd, 2022, at the Saka Saka park.



Last year, the concert returned in September 2022 fully rebranded from 'Ashaiman Concert' to ‘Ashaiman To Da World Festival’ due to the huge fan base it gained over the years.





