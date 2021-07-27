Ashaiman Excellence Awards: Atinka journalist named Outstanding Media Personality

Entertainment of Tuesday, 27 July 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

One of Atinka Media Village’s outstanding broadcast journalists, Nana Owoahene Acheampong has been awarded the Outstanding Media Personality of the decade at the maiden edition of the Ashaiman Excellence Awards.



Nana Owoahene Acheampong joined the Atinka Media Village family in the year 2016 as a news reader/anchor and a reporter.



Through hard work and commitment coupled with resilience, he has risen through the ranks to become host of the hottest Sunday afternoon shows on Radio, “Wosofo se s3n”.



Mr Owoahene is the sit-in host of the Atinka FM’s hot political shows, Simpieso and “Tutugyagu”.



Owoahene has also hosted the AM drive on radio and Ghana nie on TV a couple of times.



Nana Owuahene Acheampong comes to the table with about twelve years experience in broadcast journalism. This is his second most important award in his career.



The Ashaiman Excellence Awards was held at Tema Community 5 Rotary club House.



The awards night saw about 51 awardees being media personalities, musicians, entrepreneurs, actors and actresses all going home with different awards from different categories.



10 honorary awards were also given to outstanding personalities within the media, entertainment and entrepreneurial fields.



The Ashaiman Excellence Awards was organized by Lovers GH Network and partnered by Manford productions.