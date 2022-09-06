Ashaiman Concert: Armed robbers outnumbered police personnel - KKD claims

Entertainment of Tuesday, 6 September 2022

There have been several reports of individuals surviving various degrees of injuries from a recently attended concert in Ashiaman where music lovers were attacked by armed robbers who took away their valuable items.



Veteran Broadcaster, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, chiefly known as KKD, has narrated how he witnessed individuals who had been attacked by armed robbers being rushed to the Tema General Hospital for emergency treatment.



In a conversation with some police personnel, they confessed to being outnumbered by the robbers despite an effort to curb attacks this year.



"The police told me that this wasn't the first time robberies had taken place at the concert. It happens yearly when armed robbers intentionally storm the place. An official told me that his regional command deployed more police personnel, but the armed robbers outnumbered them. They were more than the police. I will plead with the organizers to maybe change the venue because that same Ashiaman route was where I was robbed. They took away all my phones and dollars," KKD disclosed in an interview on Onua Maakye on Monday, September 5.



Also narrating the state of the victims, he noted that a woman suffered a deep cut on her thigh. According to him, her leg was slashed with a knife.



He, therefore, called on authorities at the Tema General Hospital to station a senior doctor to attend to emergency cases.



KKD said: "I spoke to the police, who told me that the casualties were from a popular concert organized in Ashiaman. I don't want to mention the singer's name because some people will go attack him. The artiste is only doing his job by helping with tourism promotion.



"Police personnel were deployed to the concert however the thieves outnumbered them. I witnessed a fair lady whose thigh had been slashed with a knife. She was rushed to Tema General Hospital. Also, a young man was cut with a sharp object, his shirt had been cut open with scissors."



He furthered: "When I visited the hospital, the doctors on duty at the accident and emergency were only two. There was no senior doctor. The first thing you do in a hospital is save a life first...I know the senior doctors overwork and some also do locum because their pay from the government is small. Despite these challenges, I believe that a senior doctor should be stationed at the hospital to attend to such emergencies."





Celebrated Ghanaian dancehall singer, Stonebwoy over the weekend organized his annual concert dubbed 'Ashiaman To The World'. The event witnessed thousands of fans in attendance with seasoned musicians gracing the stage to perform.



The Ghana Police Service in a social media post announced that they picked up some 42 persons at Stonebwoy’s concert for various offences.



"The suspects who are being held for various offences attacked some of the funs with toy guns, cutlasses, knives, scissors and other offensive weapons at different locations towards the end of the concert," read a tweet by the Ghana Police Service on September 4.







