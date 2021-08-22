'Asew’ is the biggest, most popular song I’ve ever released – Bisa Kdei

Entertainment of Sunday, 22 August 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Popular Highlife artiste, Bisa Kdei has established that despite his numerous hit songs, ‘Asew’ which was released in 2018 is his biggest of all.



Bisa Kdei revealed on the Kastle Entertainment Show that asides from how viral the 'Asew' song traveled, he also generated a lot of income via online streaming platforms.



“If I tell you the places and extent to which the song has gotten to you’ll be surprised. Asew has gone far to the point that it has also brought me a good income and besides it’s topping my streams. If you go on the internet Asew is topping and I’m not talking about YouTube alone but I mean on the other platforms like Spotify and co my Asew song is the biggest,” he stated.



“Asew is my biggest song so far but when I say it a lot of people get surprised. When I say Asew it’s my biggest song people get amazed but I don’t only focus on Ghana alone,” he added.



Bisa Kdei's 'Asew' was sometime in December 2020 featured in a Netflix Christmas movie titled 'Jingle Jungle'