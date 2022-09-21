Asem premieres music videos for forecast 1.0 project

Music of Wednesday, 21 September 2022

Source: Naacy Alltunezgh

The Musical King Asem has been working on new music accompanied by captivating visuals to accompany the release of his FORECAST 1.0 PROJECT which is a precursor to his highly anticipated Weather Channel



The official music video for the break-out single "MAGICIAN" opens with the artiste walking through the pews of a beautiful church as he makes his way to the altar to seek God's blessings for the musical journey he is about to embark on.



The FORECAST 1.0 is a powerful energetic blast-off where the wordsmith's play on poetry puts a stamp on his lyrical supremacy coupled with the ability to create an atmosphere of waves, vibrant flavors, and catchy hooks. The 'PEW PEW' music video embodies all that and more as ASEM is seen sitting on the throne to depict his reign whiles he's rapping.



ASEM shows his versatility in "WHATEVER" the climate change and human rights-inspired song where the rapper channels his singing and vulnerable side. The Music video for this emotional song is captured documentary style as it depicts events that went on around the world that went down during the pandemic.



“MUAH” is the sound of a kiss or something that is sweet, beautiful, splendid, or magnificent all adjectives he used to describe the fan-favorite song on the project. An animated 3D barbie doll theme video is edited in a classy, sultry yet raunchy way depicting rotating dolls as the song lyrics scroll on a screen.



FORECAST 1.0 will be available on all music streaming platforms on October 15th with links to Fan Merch Tour tickets. Follow ASEM on social media for details.