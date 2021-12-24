Asare Moula honored at Ashanti Region Music Awards

Entertainment of Friday, 24 December 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Renowned media personality, artiste manager and businessman Asare Baffour Moula was crowned the Entertainment/Creative Analyst of the Year at the 2nd Edition of the Ashanti Region Music Awards - ARMA'21 held weekend at the Assembly Hall of Prempeh College in Kumasi.



Asare Moula who has been a regular pundit on the 'Music Plus' show on Kessben TV for over 5 years beat other top Kumasi media personalities like Austin Woode (Luv FM), Nana Frimpong Ziega (Kessben FM), MC Portfolio (Radio One) and Babybash (Orange FM) to the coveted award last Saturday.



In a chat with celebrity blogger, Eben Owurachy, the former artiste manager of Flowking Stone said he elated for being honoured at the awards ceremony and also thanked the organizers of ARMAs for recognizing his hard work in Ghana's entertainment industry over the years.



Asare Moula has been one of the top media figures in Kumasi promoting entertainment in Kumasi and in Ghana as a whole on every platform he finds himself on.



The Ashanti Region Music Awards also honoured other media personalities like Nana Osei Kesse aka Mr Bonez of Kessben TV for winning Media Personality of the Year, MC Portfolio for Event MC or Hypeman of the Year and Mr Black of Opemsuo FM for Entertainment Show Host of the Year.



Yaw Tog was crowned the overall Artiste of the Year at the music awards event with other Kumerican acts like Ypee, Kweku Darlington, Jay Bahd, Kofi Jamar, Phaize, OT & Aiges, Zack Gh and Berlyn also winning awards.