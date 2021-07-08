Asamoah Gyan teary as he remembers Castro’s 7 years of disappearance

Entertainment of Thursday, 8 July 2021
• Asamoah Gyan sadly remembers Castro in a viral video
• Local reports linked the footballer to an alleged ritual murder of Castro
• Castro spent the last moments of his life with Asamoah Gyan
It seems Asamoah Gyan has revisited the pain of having to live without his best friend, Castro, as he has posted a video of himself tearfully vibing to his songs.
In remembrance of his disappearance for the past seven years, especially at a time when the state has officially declared him dead per the confines of the constitution, the Black Stars’ striker exhibited immense sadness over the demise of his friend in the said video.
With the caption; “I woke this morning and I felt like singing this song” Asamoah Gyan was grooving to Castro’s “Back to Sender “which features himself and rapper Tinny.
It can be recalled that the former Sunderland player was accused of murdering his friend and using him as ritual sacrifice to enhance his career.
Although Asamoah Gyan denied any involvement in these wild rumours at that time, that failed to stop the speculation spreading, prompting his decision to publicly address the issue.
Watch the video below:
