Asamoah Gyan shakes Mzbel’s father's funeral with performance

Former captain of the Ghana Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan, has not lost his spark when it comes to taking on the stage to show what he is made of musically.
The football and music talent became the center of attraction when he performed at Mzbel’s father’s funeral which was held at Gbawe on March 5, 2022.
Singing the evergreen song, 'Yesu Do,' from Ghanaian Gospel artiste, Noble Nketiah, Asamoah Gyan warmed the hearts of all present, including Mzbel who was moved to shower cash on the icon.
The 40-day Islamic funeral ceremony held for Mzbel’s late father was attended by the crème de la crème of Ghana's showbiz and the entertainment industry.
In a report shared by peacefmonline.com, the former Black Stars striker revealed his relationship with the multiple award-winning artiste, Mzbel.
According to Asamoah Gyan, he lived in the same neighbourhood with Mzbel and over the years, they have created a brother-sister relationship that has lasted to date.
“People are not aware of the relationship between me and Mzbel, but we go way back. I met her around 2005 and looking from then till today, 2022, you can see we have been friends for a long.
“From where we are having this event, my father lived on the next lane so this is where I grew up. Between myself and Mzbel, we know ourselves very well. When my late mother passed, she showed me love like a sister and beyond the Mzbel that everyone knows her to be, she is like a sister to me. So I am here as a brother to support her,” Asamoah Gyan shared.