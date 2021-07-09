You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 07 09Article 1305049

Entertainment of Friday, 9 July 2021

Source: www.ghsplash.com

Asamoah Gyan’s daughter, Zelda celebrates birthday in UK

Zelda Ohemaa Abena Gyan

On July 8, former Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan’s daughter, Zelda Ohemaa Abena Gyan turned 7.

Her mother threw a small birthday part for her at their current location in the United Kingdom.

Daddy Asamoah Gyan, however, took to social media to post photos of Zelda as he wished her a happy birthday.

“Somebody help me wish my princess a very big Birthday Happy. Daddy loves you soo much Ohemaa. Happy Birthday my sweetheart ❤️❤️❤️❤️” – Asamoah Gyan posted