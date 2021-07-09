Asamoah Gyan’s daughter, Zelda celebrates birthday in UK

Entertainment of Friday, 9 July 2021

Source: www.ghsplash.com

On July 8, former Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan’s daughter, Zelda Ohemaa Abena Gyan turned 7.



Her mother threw a small birthday part for her at their current location in the United Kingdom.



Daddy Asamoah Gyan, however, took to social media to post photos of Zelda as he wished her a happy birthday.



“Somebody help me wish my princess a very big Birthday Happy. Daddy loves you soo much Ohemaa. Happy Birthday my sweetheart ❤️❤️❤️❤️” – Asamoah Gyan posted











