You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 07 04Article 1797752

Entertainment of Tuesday, 4 July 2023

Disclaimer

Source: www.mynigeria.com

Asake was my backup singer – BlaqBonez reveals

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

A collage of Asake and Blaqbonez A collage of Asake and Blaqbonez

Popular Nigerian artiste, Emeka Akumefule, popularly known as Blaqbonez has revealed that Asake was his backup singer before he hit stardom.

According to him, he has been longtime friends with Asake as well as Fireboy, Asake, Superboi Cheque, Yhemolee, and Zamorra when their young careers started at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife, Osun State.

The ‘Sex Over Love’ crooner said Zamorra and Asake used to assist him in the studio with background vocals.

BlaqBonez disclosed this in a recent chat with the reality star, Kimoprah on Hip TV’s programme, Trending.

He said, “I have known Fireboy, Asake, Superboi Cheque, Yhemolee, and Zamorra since OAU days.

“Zamorra and Asake have always been great at backups. You know this thing Asake does now with his vocals, he has understood this thing from time.

“So, I used to ask him to help me figure out these things. They’ve always been influential in my music journey because I feel like every phase of BlaqBonez helped build the BlaqBonez that I am now.”

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Newsleading news icon

Former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu

My life is in danger – Martin Amidu 'cries' after being allegedly attacked by government agents

Sportsleading sports icon

Black Meteors

Why Black Meteors almost boycotted their game against Guinea - Atta Poku narrates

Businessleading business icon

Banks to record more losses

DDEP: 16 banks to record losses of about GH¢17.1 billion in 2023 - Report

Africaleading africa news icon

Senegal’s President Macky Sall

Senegal’s Macky Sall rules out third term after deadly protests

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson

Why A-G must consider discontinuation of James Gyakye Quayson’s trial in the national interest