Artistic impression of Wiyaala 'The lioness' unveiled

Entertainment of Friday, 18 February 2022

Source: Nancy Nwadei, Contributor

One of Ghana’s greatest Afro-pop singers and songwriters who proudly sings in her native dialect thus Sissala and Waala and sometimes English, Noella Wiyaala with the popular brand name ‘The Lioness of Africa’ has been celebrated through the beautiful artwork of Natalia, a Spanish artist.



Natalia, a die-hard fan of Wiyaala the Lioness decided to surprise the musician with her artistic rendition of the Lioness of Africa often attributed to Wiyaala obviously because of her unmatched energy, skillfulness, boldness, beauty and quintessential symbol of female power. The artwork also includes a Ghana Cedi coin with the image of Wiyaala.



Natalia has served the world an explicit photographic representation of the Lioness of Africa (Wiyaala). The artist unveiled the artwork on a giant wall at the First & Last Spot in Wa, Upper West Region of Ghana at no charge. It must be added that the artwork is situated right behind the ‘Wiyaala’s Stage’ in the popular multipurpose entertainment center First & Last.



In appreciation, the revered global icon Wiyaala couldn’t hide her joy and appreciation to Natalia for dedicating her time, resources and efforts to come out with such stunning artwork which merges her image to that of a lioness as a full image clearly portraying the concept ‘Wiyaala the Lioness’.



Wiyaala equally leveraged on that occasion to hold a live performance, especially for Natalia and her husband amidst eating and drinking among some fans who came to grace the historic unveiling of Natalia’s artwork.