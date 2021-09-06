Artistes who rebranded for a comeback

Entertainment of Monday, 6 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• These ‘old school’ artistes have tried to stage a comeback into the music scene



• They have changed their names to prove their seriousness



• In some instances, fans rejected their new names



Celebrities can change their brands from time to time for many different reasons.



For instance, if a celebrity has hit rock bottom or feels that they have been lagging behind in their career, it may be time to rebrand.



If a celebrity’s audience is outgrowing their product, they may rebrand.



But in the case of these Ghanaian celebrities, they rebranded to hit a comeback into the music scene after an already thriving career.



After having a taste of fame and entertaining Ghanaians in the 90s, they have tried to make moves and turn things around for their fans in recent times.



Although some of them have not been successful with the attempt, others have tried a few collaborations with some successful modern-day artistes.



In essence, they have tried to rub-off the buzz around these new crops of artistes who are currently dominating the music scene.





Let’s take a look at some veteran musicians who rebranded in their quest to return into the music scene:



Okomfo Kwadee rebrands to ‘Ookomfooo Kwaade33’



Jerry Anaba popularly known as ‘Ookomfo Kwad33’ went into hibernation for several years and announced his return recently with a change of name.



He preceded his entry into the music scene by engaging in a number of stage performances notably, the one with his colleague, Joe Frazier.



That’s not all, the veteran highlife rapper has currently released three bangers namely ‘Bust up’, ‘Bedi Me Nkyen Mu’ and ‘Chess’.



Kwaade33 has carved a household niche for himself with regards to his versatile dexterity in narrating stories through music.



He has been touted by many as one of the greatest musicians who has consistently blessed the country with timeless songs.



Tic Tac rebrands into Tic



Nana Kwaku Okyere Duah has tried series of attempts to stay relevant after pursuing music for over 20 years.



The artiste who was then one of the hiplife gurus announced his intentions to rebrand from Tic Tac to Tic in 2018.



This according to him was in a bid to revamp his music career.



In order to prove his seriousness, Tic has since collaborated with some new artistes including Kidi, Adina and so on. He also featured with Kuami Eugene on the remix of his popular song, “Kwani Kwani”.



Qweci rebrands to Ded-buddy



After battling it out with the likes of Lord Kenya and others in the early 90s, Eric Kwasi Okine Turkson has announced a come-back into the music scene.



Formerly known as ‘Qweci’, the super talented R&B and soul singer changed his name to ‘Ded-buddy’ in a quest to continue his career.



Sometime in 2018, he produced a remix of his popular ‘Yebesa’ song in which he featured Kidi.



He is currently out with an 8-track ‘Afro-track’ album.



Daddy Lumba rebrands to DL



Charles Kwadwo Fosu popularly known as ‘Daddy Lumba’ has been described as one of Ghana’s most successful singers and songwriters and to add to his name, he decided to rebrand in 2017.



He switched his name from ‘Daddy Lumba’ to ‘DL’, in a quest to mark a new phase in his musical career and again add value to his image and artistry.



But unfortunately, fans rejected his new name as they stuck to referring to him as ‘Daddy Lumba.’



Some popular songs by the multiple award-winning-musician include, “Aben Wo Ha”, “Menya Po”, and “Sika” among others. Daddy Lumba has a total of 33 released albums to his credit.