Artistes in Ghana stop their career because they cannot sustain it - Rocky Dawuni

Grammy-nominated Reggae musician Rocky Dawuni has waded into the ongoing Kirani Ayat’s copyright case against the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA).



According to the celebrated Ghanaian Reggae star, most artistes in Ghana depend primarily on their investments to push their craft. Due to this phenomenon, he believes most artistes stop pursuing their careers during the process.



“Most artistes in Ghana do not have anything apart from their own investments that they put into the art.”



“In a lot of times, most of them even along the way, will stop their careers because they cannot sustain it,” Rocky Dawuni explained to Doreen Avio in an interview on Day Break Hitz monitored by GhanaWeb.



Rocky Dawuni further indicated that if intellectual property rights laws are appropriately structured, an artiste will receive returns on their investments.

“If we have the laws and we make them better, then at least certain places that their works are used, they can be able to get some sort of returns for their work,” he indicated.



He further stated the ‘Sarki’ rapper had the legitimate right to protest because his (Ayat) intellectual property right was infringed.



Kirani Ayat called out GTA after President Nana Akufo-Addo posted a video on Twitter that contained contents of the rapper’s music video, ‘GUDA,’ without permission from the artiste.



The video was created and sanctioned by the Ghana Tourism Authority to promote the president’s ‘Visit Ghana’ campaign.



