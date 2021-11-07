‘Artistes have a wicked sense of entitlement’ - MzGee

Entertainment of Sunday, 7 November 2021

TV personality, Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah popularly known as MzGee has labeled some Ghanaian musicians as having a wicked sense of entitlement.



In a video shared by the media personality, she criticized Ghanaian musicians for not supporting their own and embracing events put together by their people.



According to her, she assumed that she was the only one who thought artistes didn’t support their own but are always on media personalities for not doing same.



In the video, she narrates a conversation she had with some peers on how some artists show no support to media personalities but expect them to come through for them.



“Abi you bi media personality, you do a; they nominate you for awards, the stars they post you say make them vote for you anaa?”



Then she continued by saying ‘why you do aaa the artiste if they nominate them wey we no post ahhh them they vex say we no Dey support’, derrr nor I say matter come” MzGee narrated.



She said, “You can support someone from the grass root and when they become stars, they forget that you were there for them and some of them have the guts to say that nobody supported them”.



She also went ahead to say that the fact that mentioning names will be like attention-seeking she would have tagged a lot of artistes.



"You know they don’t want to be tagged as ungrateful, me too I do not want to be tagged as unsupportive but until we come to a resolution about this issue, we will make no headway," she added.



