Artistes are not defined by awards – Eno Barony

Ghanaian female songwriter and rapper, Eno Barony, has stated that artists are not defined by the awards that they win.



According to the Tema-based rapper, winning an award isn’t a justification to determine the greatness of an artist.



Her comments come in line with how the ‘Grammy award’ has become a major concern to some Ghanaian artists recently who want to by hook or crook lay their hands on the prestigious award before they bring their music careers to an end.



Speaking to Abeiku Santana on UTV’s entertainment show dubbed ‘united showbiz’, on Saturday, October 9, 2021, Eno Barony said there are great artists who have cemented their statuses globally in the entertainment world with their attributes without winning Grammy awards. Thus, being recognized with awards is just a plus.



“Me personally I think that if you are an artist and you received an award is a plus but then I don’t think that awards also define artist”



“Because there are some great artists who never won Grammy’s, I don’t know if Bob Marley ever won it, but no one can say he isn’t a great artist, so when one wins it, it’s cool” she hinted.



Born Ruth Adjoa Amankwah Nyame Adom, the artist further indicated that despite Ghanaian artists not winning the said award, their hard work can never be undermined.



“I think Grammy is good when we win but they shouldn’t say Ghanaian artists are not good since we aren’t winning some because we are also working hard,” the award winner stressed.



Popularly known as Grammy Award, it is originally named Gramophone Award, presented by the Recording Academy to honour artists in the music industry annually globally for their exceptional work.