Artificial Intelligence can boost creative arts industry – Dr Yeboah-Afari

Entertainment of Sunday, 2 October 2022

Source: GNA

Dr Collins Yeboah-Afari, the Director-General of Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT (GI-KACE), ahs aid the right application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the creative arts industry will help create more jobs to boost Ghana’s revenue generation.



AI is the ability of a computer or robot controlled by a computer to do tasks usually done by humans as they require human intelligence and discernment.



Speaking at the Centre’s AI knowledge series forum on music, entertainment, culture and the creative arts, Dr Yeboah-Afari said: “The adoption of AI technologies will help showcase our talents to the rest of the world and improve the tourism value of Ghana.”



The event forms part of GI-KACE’s mandate to grow the ICT ecosystem in the ECOWAS sub-region and contribute to youth development while the Centre tries to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



Mr Kobby Nkrumah, Host of Joy Geek Squad, Multimedia Group, in his presentation on “How AI is Transforming the Music Industry Globally,” said some AIs had been developed so well that they could even analyse the style of musicians and create songs based on the data collected, which sounded exactly like the musicians.



“There are a few AI-powered music production platforms like JUKE Box and iZotope, that can create and master music once the right elements like genre and lyrics are provided,” he said.



Madam Winifred Kotin, Co-founder of CDD Super Fluids Labs, said: “We can also use AI in tourism through virtual and augmented realities powered by virtual assistants, which deliver immersive experiences.”



There were a lot of opportunities for AI in tourism through AI-Power Chatbots on digital kiosks, which could have AI Chatbots installed and placed at vantage places, including airports, she said.



Mr Eyram Tawia, the Chief Executive of Leti Arts, a video games developer, said artificial intelligence played an essential role in the development of video games that provided a learning opportunity for the end user.



The programme was organised by GI-KACE in partnership with the Institute of ICT Professionals GH, AI Association Ghana, Runmila AI Institute, and GIZ.



The event brought together students, innovators, stakeholders and industry practitioners, including Bessa Simons, the President of the Musicians Union of Ghana; Rhyme Sonny, a Ghanaian poet, and Ahuma Bosco Ocansey, the Director of Communications and Special Projects at MUSIGA.