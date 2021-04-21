Arrest McBrown report: Ex- Minister threatens to sue news portal over false publication

Entertainment of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Source: Zionfelix

A former Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Rachel Appoh has given BROADCASTGHANA.NET and Gh gossip a-48-hour ultimatum to pull down a fabricated story published about her.



That aside, the former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Gomoa Central lawmaker wants the online news portal to retract and apologize in its entirety the offensive publication attributed to her or risk court action.



The new portals on April 19, 2021 published a story under the headline “Arrest Nana Ama McBrown Now – Former MP Tells Police,” which it attributed to her and which she says was a fabricated story that has injured her hard earned reputation.



The story among other things seeks to suggest that the former Gender Minister was advocating the arrest of television personality and actress, Nana Ama McBrown over a viral social media video in which the actress is giving her daughter a French kiss.



According to the news portal “Madam Rachel Appoh said what Nana Ama Mcbrown did in public is no different from what Akuapem Poloo (did) and that she is calling for her arrest if someone had taken her on just like they did to Akuapem Poloo.”



While denying the content of the story attributed to her, Ms Appoh said the publication is enough to mar the good relationship between herself and the actress.



Speaking in an interview on Neat FM’s entertainment show ‘Entertainment GH’, on Monday, Mrs. Appoh Insisted she has not on any platform called for the arrest and prosecution of Nana Ama McBrown.



The Former Gender Minister for this reason warned that she will not hesitate to drag the news portal to court if its owners fail to pull down the story and render the appropriate retraction and apology.