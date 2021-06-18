Arnold vs. Shatta Wale: ‘Can’t we express ourselves without insulting? - KOD asks

Entertainment of Friday, 18 June 2021

• Shatta and Arnold disrespected each other on live television



• According to him, Ghanaians must take a cue from their situation and learn to treat each other with respect



• KOD said their ‘fight’ could have been avoided if they had spoken to each other politely



Popular Ghanaian media personality and Fashion designer, Kofi Otchere Darko, popularly known as KOD has established that the ‘misunderstanding’ that erupted between Shatta Wale and Arnold could have been prevented if they had resorted to the right choice of words.



According to him, tempers flared and the situation escalated due to the usage of abusive languages from both ends.



It can be recalled that Arnold Asamoah Baidoo and Shatta Wale clashed on UTV’s entertainment show United Showbiz where Arnold classified Shatta Wale as inconsistent, disrespectful, and confused.



Shatta on the other hand mocked Arnold’s shoes, reduced his personality to nothing and labelled him a pauper.



But touching on this, KOD believes that all of such could have been avoided if the two had treated each other with respect while stating their submissions.



“I think we can always respectfully express ourselves. I’ve seen what Hammer wrote and I’ve seen how other people expressed themselves and said things against him. Can’t we express ourselves without insulting? I didn’t really follow that conversation but whatever Arnold and Shatta said should have been done in a respectful way. I don’t know Arnold's choice of words but I know Shatta will definitely respond in a way that will look like he's ranting,” he stated in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb.



“I think we all have a lesson to learn in this. All of us. We seem to have so much disrespect for each other’s opinions without thinking. Let’s respect each other. Let’s express ourselves without insulting. We see that at the top, where politicians say all sorts of nonsense on radio just because one person is NPP and the other is NDC,” he added.



