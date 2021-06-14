Arnold throws subliminal shots at Hammer for defending Shatta Wale

Entertainment of Monday, 14 June 2021

Ghanaian entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo has thrown subliminal shots at music producer, Hammer.



Following Arnold’s near clash with Shatta Wale on UTV’s United Showbiz program over the weekend, Hammer rebuked him in a lengthy post on Facebook.



According to him, the word ‘confused’ that Arnold used to describe Shatta Wale was not the best.



He questioned whether confused people can successfully run a business continuosly for 8 years.



Hammer added that Arnold should have known better.



Reacting to Hammer’s post, Arnold in a reply seen by Zionfelix.net said Hammer would clap for him if he was his peer.



He wrote: “LOL! Leaders? We are fucked! Da Hammer, for a moment I wish you were my peer, contemporary – anka you will clap for me!



"Out of reverence to your legendary status; which I have now limited to works and not ‘brains’, I will let you sleep easy, very easy!”



