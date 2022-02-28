Arnold pokes Black Sherif’s manager over alleged breach of contract

Entertainment of Monday, 28 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Sherif accused of breaching contract



Black Sherif's manager defends artiste



Arnold questions Madonna, urges Chavis to sue



Entertainment analyst, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo has picked holes in the narrative of Skirth Madonna, the manager of Black Sherif, as regards reports that the musician has violated a contractual obligation.



Black Sherif is said to have gone behind Snap Chavis despite the existence of a management deal and signed another contract with Empire Entertainment, a US-based record label, without the approval of Snap Chavis.



While Chavis is considering a lawsuit, Madonna has insisted that Chavis is a company friend whose investment in Sherif’s craft has not been put to use yet.



Without equivocation, Madonna insisted in radio interviews that the allegations leveled against Black Sherif are untrue and absurd. According to him, Black Sherif has been managed by Road Boys Association which he [Madonna] is a member of, right from the beginning of Sherif’s music career.



But making a submission on Peace FM’s Entertainment Review, Saturday, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo who had perused the contract Chavis is said to have signed with Black Sherif questioned why Madonna would label Chavis as a company friend when evidence of a management deal between the two entities abounds.



Arnold further questioned why a company friend had had to represent Black Sherif during the signing of other deals, including performing and advertising contracts.



“I’ve gone through the actual contract and the contracts that were signed with event organisers. I’ve listened to the Madonna guy who calls Chavis a company friend. Why does the company friend have so much power in representing the artiste in a lot of dealings?” he queried.



“A company friend has no locus in my business dealings. From the documentation we’ve read, it’s a management contract. And when you read the details, it tells you the company has taken charge of Sherif… This contract defines the territory management has control over and that is worldwide. It means that, in all things, Chavis is the one to represent the artiste. It’s as simple as that”, Arnold added.



Meanwhile, Kwaku Kristo, the personal assistant to Chavis has said Madonna is peeved because his desire to be included in the deal Chavis signed with Sherif was turned down.



“Madonna is bitter because the contract is between my boss and Black Sherif and not Madonna’s Road Boys Association. Also, there was a time he approached my boss and said he thinks the contract needs to be revised…”, Kristo remarked.