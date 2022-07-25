Arnold lists the conditions under which he'll apologize to Shatta Wale's fans

Entertainment of Monday, 25 July 2022

For months, members of the Shatta Movement, who are die-hard fans of dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, have bombarded entertainment journalist Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo with insults for what they describe as an attack on their superstar.



To this, they have demanded that Arnold repent from his constant criticism, apologize to Shatta, and also keep his name out of his conversation during any media appearance.



Also, Arnold have been called out by a section of the public for calling fans of the singer 'dumb'.



The entertainment pundit on Monday morning took to his Twitter page to list all the conditions "low-minded SM fans" have to meet before he comes up with a public apology to Shatta Wale's camp.



The statement sighted by GhanaWeb reads: "APOLOGY! After a tensed consultation with my Church leader and my family head, I have been admonished to offer an apology to the low-minded SM fans. So, to the low-minded SM fans, I am ready to apologize, but under a few conditions, just a couple.



1. I need a list of all the low-minded fans. I want to render personal apology to each one on that list.



2. The list must be in alphabetical order. But wait, there's more!



3. Whoever puts together the list must make the handwriting legible. I don't want to mispronounce any name cos' the 'Wo Maame Tw3' over me. I could even hear 'Wo Maame Tw3' in my sleep! 4lyf is always 4lvf!"



Meanwhile, Arnold last Saturday clarified on United Showbiz that he holds nothing against Shatta, adding that he will continue to call him out and write articles about him when he faults.



“For them to say that I hate Shatta Wale, then they are dumb. Let me send this to Wale and the fans. The relationship we have is for life. I’m a journalist and a pundit, and so far as he continues to produce music, I will write about it," he said.



