Entertainment of Sunday, 19 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arnold, Abeiku Santana moved to tears during Black Sherif’s performance

Black Sherif performing during UTV's United Showbiz play videoBlack Sherif performing during UTV's United Showbiz

• Black Sherif delivered a soul-touching performance

• The United Showbiz panel were moved by Black Sherif’s act

• Black Sherif has chalked back-to-back successes in recent times

Popular entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, and media personality Abeiku Santana were almost drawn to tears when Black Sherif took to the stage to perform during UTV’s United Showbiz.

Arnold and Abeiku Santana gazed at Black Sherif the whole time during his performance while soaking the lyrics and their eyes got teary at a point.

The fast-rising Ghanaian artiste delivered a soul-touching performance with his ‘Ankonam’ song which plunged the entire panel into a tensed one.

‘Ankonam’ captures the struggling life of the ghetto youth and how they are deprived of opportunities.

Black Sherif and several other new school artistes including Kofi Jamar and several others made an appearance on UTV’s showbiz on September 12, 2021.

