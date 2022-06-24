Armed robbers invade Bridget Otoo’s shop again

Entertainment of Friday, 24 June 2022

Popular media personality, Bridget Otoo, has suffered a re-occurrence of a gang robbery at her cement shop where two of her attendants have been attacked.



Earlier in September 2021, the outspoken broadcaster stormed social media with the news of how armed robbers besieged her shop, assaulted her workers, and made away with the morning sales.



“Two guys on a bike fired two warning shots and pulled the gun on my shop attendant and took the morning’s cash sales of 500 cedis. She’s safe but visibly shaken. I don’t know what I would have told her parents if something had happened to her,” she wrote on Twitter.



But months after the incident, the shop has witnessed a similar attack; this time around, the assailants only found and made away with mobile phones belonging to the employees.



“Today too armed robbers have come to my shop to pull a gun on two of my shop attendants. They didn’t get any cash, they took their phones away. Hmmmmm,” Bridget shared on Twitter on June 24, 2022.



Following the development, some tweeps have suggested that perhaps the attacks on her business are from her political opponents or some persons she may have offended on social media.



This is because Bridget Otoo, who is a staunch member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has mostly been caught on social media lambasting the NPP government or its policies.



