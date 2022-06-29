You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 06 29Article 1571702

Entertainment of Wednesday, 29 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arise Ghana Demo: Nana Aba Anamoah, Dumelo, other stars react

« Prev

Next »

Comments (4)

Listen to Article

Arise Ghana and Police clash Arise Ghana and Police clash

Ghanaian celebrities have been reacting to the chaotic Arise Ghana demonstration with many condemning the incident.

On Tuesday, 28 June 2022, there was a fierce clash between personnel of the Ghana Police Service and protesters from the pressure group, Arise Ghana.

According to the police, the protestors pelted officers and police vehicles with stones unprovoked while they were on duty protecting the protesters on their march.

This, the police said, informed their decision to use tear gas canisters, and water cannons to disperse the crowd.

On their side, protesters claim the police started the riots. Bernard Mornah, a convener for Arise Ghana said, the police fired into the aggrieved crowd unprovoked, a move they believed made protesters pelt stones at the police personnel.

Currently, the police say at least 29 demonstrators have been arrested and 12 police officers have been injured.

Below are the reactions of some Ghanaian celebrities.









Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition.

Watch how you can nominate from the video below.



EAN/BB

Comments:
This article has 4 comment(s), give your comment