Are you crazy? – Black Sherif to persons claiming he wants foreign music banned

Award-winning Ghanaian artiste, Black Sherif, has clarified that he never asserted that foreign music should be banned during the launch of the “Play Ghana” initiative held at the Ministry of Information premises.



He said his message was focused on encouraging DJs and the media to play more local songs during their shows to help showcase the Ghanaian culture and project Ghana music.



He reiterated that he never asserted that foreign music should be barred in Ghana, adding that it does not make sense because he works with foreign music producers and artistes.



Black Sherif urged the general public to disregard reports of him calling for such a ban of foreign music in Ghana.



“I don’t know where in my speech that says ban foreign music. How crazy can you spin a message that says love your culture and try play local music to your visitors if you wanna see your country creatives break boundaries? How do I want foreign music ban in my country while I work with foreign producers and artistes? But agenda set ah lie? Good luck to everybody,” he wrote on his X page in response to the criticisms.



During the event, Black Sherif called for collaborative efforts to enhance the visibility of Ghanaian music on the global stage.



“This is not a blame game. We are not blaming DJs, we are not blaming artistes, we are not blaming consumers. It's a step in the right direction for us all and our music and our culture,” he said.



The remark was interpreted by some members of the public as Black Sherif calling for the ban of foreign music in Ghana.



The "Play Ghana" initiative seeks to harness the collective efforts of artistes, DJs, and the public to elevate Ghanaian music to international recognition.



