Are you a landlord? - Medikal and Fella Makafui outdoor new home

Entertainment of Thursday, 11 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Medikal and Fella get a mansion



• The building is located in Accra



• The couple dedicated the building to their daughter



Rapper Medikal and wife, actress Fella Makafui, have added a new mansion to their host of properties.



With barely 51 days to the end of the year, the two have announced in a video clip that they have moved into a new "mansion" which has been dedicated to their first child, Island Frimpong.



In the clip which has been widely shared by fans and well-wishers, the new homeowners took a tour into the mansion which was built from the scratch. According to sources, it was completed in less than 6 months.



The 4-bedroom luxury home is located in Accra.



Also, the building comes with a customized swimming pool which has the name of their daughter, Island.



Watch the video below:



