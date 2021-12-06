Are women really trying to level up with men?

LifeStyle of Monday, 6 December 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Sedem Cadeau, an educational administrator and MC, has expressed why women seem to be ‘levelling up’ with men.



In days past, women were known to have a role only in the kitchen while men went to school because it was believed the man is the one who needs the education to get better as he is the head of the house. However, modern times are changing these ways.



In an interview with Nana Yaw Odame, host of eTV Ghana’s Men’s Lounge on another episode of the show, Sedem mentioned that he does not believe women are necessarily trying to be like men or take up the character of men. He also added that although it may be a factor, he does not think it is because men are being irresponsible.



He explained that “We are all being exposed to a lot of things. If you look at our traditional society, usually, women were not that exposed or much educated and they were not given the opportunity to hold positions but now, we have women who are well educated so we now see their capabilities and we’re now realising that some can even perform far better than some of the men”.



According to Sedem, once the capabilities of women are being realised, there is no reason to sit on their efforts and still keep them backstage and this is why women are now being allowed to showcase what they can do and it looks as if they are trying to level up to men.